“I don’t know yet,” Rabiot misses a chance to assure Juventus he is staying

Adrien Rabiot has been in superb form for club and country and faces an uncertain future as he runs down his contract at Juventus.

The midfielder has been one of their best players this season and took that form to the World Cup, where he starred for France in their first game.

The question about his future will continue to be asked as it seems Juventus has not made enough effort to keep him.

The Bianconeri wanted to sell him in the summer and accepted an offer from Manchester United.

However, the deal fell through and he stayed at the club for the last year of his current contract.

As he shines at the WC, he was asked about his future and said via Tuttojuve:

“If I (will) stay at Juve? I don’t know yet and it’s not the time to talk about it. Without a doubt these performances help me to go elsewhere, but also to talk to Juve. But now my focus is on the World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is hot property now and we expect the midfielder to be attractive to many clubs around the continent.

His mother and agent has always been tough negotiators and we should not expect an easy ride if we intend to keep him at the club.