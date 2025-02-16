Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci insists the squad is behind Thiago Motta, but he’s not a fan of one particular practice.

The club appointed the 42-year-old as the new head coach after parting ways with Max Allegri following a turbulent second reign in Turin. The Italian Brazilian was considered the ideal profile to implement a new and progressive style of play, thus drifting away from the rigid, uninspiring football witnessed under his predecessor’s tutelage.

Nevertheless, the Allianz Stadium crowds have yet to witness Motta’s magical touch, aside from a few flashes of brilliance, as the club continues to struggle for consistency.

However, Bonucci reveals that the manager still holds the utmost trust of everyone at the club, including the players.

“Thiago Motta is a coach who knows football, he knows where he wants to get to. There are a few like him,” said the legendary defender when discussing his former Italy teammate in his interview with La Stampa (via Calciomercato).

“You have to have faith in his form. The difficulties are part of the game. The players are on his side, they follow his lead, which means we’re on the right path.

“It’s a different football compared to that of recent years. I speak with the Juventus players, I don’t find a voice that isn’t supportive of Thiago Motta’s work.”

Nevertheless, the former Juventus skipper is against the constant change in the identity of the captain.

“It’s a management that I don’t like. What counts is tradition, the games played, and the knowledge of the environment. I’m convinced that the captain should be the “oldest”, with the most experience. But Locatelli has what it takes.

The recently retired player reveals how much Juventus means to him.

“It’s my life. It has been since the first touch of a ball as a child and it is still now that I’ve stopped playing.

“You have the opportunity to represent millions of fans, you can’t shirk your responsibilities game after game. I even put Juve before my family. It was true love.”