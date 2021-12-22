“I don’t like it.” Szczesny sends a note of warning to his Juventus teammates

Wojciech Szczesny has slammed his Juventus teammates for being arrogant when they take the lead in matches.

His comments came after the Bianconeri beat Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A last night.

The win ensures Juve ends this year in fine form ahead of an important second half to the campaign.

The former Arsenal man admits they did well in the game but says they are usually arrogant in some situations as well and wants them to take that out of their game.

“We worked hard, but I think there’s a lot we need to improve still, both in defence and upfront,” Szczesny told DAZN via Football Italia.

“Sometimes at 1-0 we relax and sit a bit too deep, but that’s not good in the long run, we play arrogantly in those situations and I don’t like it.”

Juve FC Says

This is a frank assessment from Szczesny and it is one reason Juve has dropped points from winning positions this season.

There have been matches they should easily have gotten all the points, but their efforts drop almost as soon as they take the lead.

Cagliari could easily have gotten a goal back after Juve had taken the lead and the Bianconeri need to guard against this arrogance when football returns in 2022.