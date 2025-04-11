Fabio Capello recently criticised the way things are done at Juventus, suggesting that the people in key positions at the club do not truly understand what it means to wear the club’s black and white shirt. Capello’s comments came amidst a challenging season for Juventus, with the team failing to perform at the level expected of them despite having a squad filled with some of the finest players in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are accustomed to a high standard of success, and their recent struggles have not only disappointed fans but have also drawn criticism from outsiders, including Capello. The club, which has a proud history, is facing the prospect of not securing a place in the top four when the season ends, further intensifying the scrutiny of its management and approach.

Juventus have already made a managerial change this term, with the team under pressure to turn things around quickly. Despite these setbacks, the club’s ambitions remain high, and there is still hope that they can salvage their season. At present, Igor Tudor is in charge, having taken over the managerial role from the sacked Thiago Motta. Tudor has made a promising start to his tenure at the helm of the Old Lady, but the real test lies ahead as Juventus aim to finish the season strong.

Ahead of their next match, Tudor was asked about Capello’s remarks and was quick to defend the club. He stated, as quoted by DAZN: “You know I don’t read anything. I just saw what Capello said. He’s someone I really appreciate as a coach. I learned a lot from him. Again, football is great because everyone can have their say. I’ve found serious and capable people around me. Focused and eager to do well to take Juventus where we belong.”

Tudor’s response highlights his confidence in the team and the people around him, indicating that he is focused on the job at hand and is not distracted by external criticism. He understands the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere within the squad as they continue to strive for a top-four finish, which would secure a place in European competition for next season.

While the season has not gone as planned for Juventus, Tudor is determined to guide the team through this challenging period and get them back on track. With key matches ahead, Juventus will need to rely on their resilience and focus to achieve the objectives set at the start of the season.