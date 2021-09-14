“I don’t see any others” – Cassano says there’s only one champion left at Juventus

Following Juve’s latest loss at the hands of Napoli, every pundit had his say on the team’s miserable start to the season. But you can always rest assured that the outspoken Antonio Cassano will be there to take a swipe at the Bianconeri.

The retired striker had always been critical of the team’s policies, and he’s never afraid to speak his own mind on all football related matters.

The former Inter, Milan, Roma and Real Madrid man felt that the Partenopei completely dominated the match, exposing the Bianconeri’s weaknesses. He also claimed that Max Allegri has only one true champions left at his disposal, and that is club captain, Giorgio Chiellini.

“Juventus were no match to Napoli, not even when they took the lead. I thought there might be a reaction from the Bianconeri, but nothing happened. Napoli dominated with intensity, quality and ideas,” said Cassano during his appearance at Bobo TV as reported by TuttoJuve.

“I said before the beginning of the season ‘Allegri will have many problems’, and now he has 30 fewer goals without Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s a Juventus with no rhyme. Now he has no champions. The only one left is Chiellini and I don’t see any others,” concluded the notorious Italian.

Juventus will be hosted by Swedish club Malmo this evening, and will hoping to turn the page with a victory in their Champions League opener.