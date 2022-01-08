“I don’t see how they can reach the top four” Journalist very negative about Juventus

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan says he doesn’t see how Juventus can get inside the top four if they don’t start performing better or bolster their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been in inconsistent form for much of this season and ended 2021 in much better shape.

Their fans had hoped they would begin this new year in similarly good form, but that hasn’t been the case with Max Allegri’s men dropping two points in their first game of the year against Napoli.

They will face other tough opponents, including AS Roma, whom they play next.

Pavan believes there are so many problems at the club, and in a recent interview, he says via Tuttojuve: “If Juventus does not improve or find solutions on the transfer market, I don’t see how they can reach the top four. With Napoli, Chiesa is good, but the rest? There are many small problems linked to a midfield that doesn’t work and an attack that He scores very little, I don’t know if it’s the attackers or the game’s fault, but the problem is there.”

Juve FC Says

Finishing inside the top four is the minimum Allegri’s team can achieve this season, and they haven’t helped themselves with that draw against Napoli.

They needed to start the year with a win so that confidence would remain high in their camp.

However, it is just one game into the second half of the campaign, and they could still boost their morale by beating AS Roma.

Anything short of a victory in that game should make the club consider spending money in this transfer window.