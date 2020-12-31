“I don’t think about the future now” Cuadrado responds to speculation

Juan Cuadrado has responded to rumours concerning his future after reports say that he has an offer from China.

The Colombian has been one of Juventus’ best players this season under Andrea Pirlo.

He was expected to struggle for playing time when the team made Pirlo their manager, but he has defied the odds and has been an important player in Turin.

His form has even started attracting attention from teams from the outside as Guangzhou Evergrande reportedly wants to land him.

Calciomercato says that the Chinese side wants to sign him to a three-year contract worth 12 million euros per season.

The attacker was speaking to ‘El Tiempo’ via Calciomercato recently and he said that he isn’t thinking about his future at the moment and that all he is concerned with now is honouring the two years left on his contract with Juventus.

He said: “I don’t think about the future now. I still have two years on my contract with Juve, when the time comes I’ll think about it”

Cuadrado was red-carded in Juventus’ last game against Fiorentina, but he has played 13 league games and 5 more in the Champions League.