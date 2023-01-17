“I don’t think he wants to stay at Juve anymore” – Orlando offers his take on Allegri

Since his return to Juventus in 2021, Massimiliano Allegri’s brand of football has been under great scrutiny. The Bianconeri have constantly failed to inspire during the manager’s second tenure which has been plagued by a host of embarrassing results, the latest being the disastrous 1-5 beatdown at the hands of Napoli.

The club’s recent winning streak came crashing at the Maradona Stadium, reigniting the heavy yet justified criticism of observers and fans alike.

Following the recent shambolic performance, retired striker Massimo Orlando suggests that Allegri has actually lost the desire to stay at Juventus.

The former Fiorentina and Milan player feels that the manager would be relieved to vacate his post and distance himself from all turmoil surrounding the club at the moment.

“We’ve always said that Juventus play badly, but when you win eight games in a row you deserve respect,” said Orlando in an interview with TMW Radio via JuveNews.

“The idea of ​​Chiesa at wingback was wrong, but there’s a major gap between the two sides. The real miracle is that Juve are in this position now.

“It almost seems that Allegri can’t wait for the management to tell him enough is enough and decide to split paths.

“I don’t think he wants to stay at Juve anymore, because he doesn’t want to work with these difficulties. He understood that a cycle has ended. This is how I feel. He can’t wait for the company to give him the green light.”

Orlando signed for Juventus in 1990, but then joined Fiorentina after a few months and a couple of appearances in black and white.