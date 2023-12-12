In the latest episode of The Gab & Juls show, co-host Gabriele Marcotti argues that Juventus haven’t made any progress under the guidance of Max Allegri despite their improved results.

The Italian journalist feels the Bianconeri are playing with fire by choosing to defend slim leads until the final whistle, while noting that Napoli had the bulk of the chances in last Friday’s encounter.

Marcotti also goes on a rant against those who defend Allegri by claiming that the squad lacks quality, labeling them as “morons”.