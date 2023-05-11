“I don’t think.” Rakitic expects a tough game against Juventus

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic reiterates that Juventus is one of the top clubs in the world and need no introduction as both clubs prepare to meet in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Juve hopes to win the competition as one of the top sides left, but Sevilla is also among the favourites because of their history in the competition.

The Spanish side knows Juve is a tough nut to crack, even though they defeated Manchester United in the quarterfinals.

While some people think they have the advantage, former Barcelona midfielder Rakitic said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If they gave us a minimal chance to pass the round against Manchester, now it is even less. I don’t think anything should be invented to explain who Juve is, by history and everything else, they are very favorite, but I am convinced that they were not very happy even when they saw the draw.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the world’s biggest clubs, but it does not mean we are favourites and a big mistake we will make is to underestimate Sevilla.

The Spanish side has a better history in the competition, which could be a significant advantage when both clubs take to the field.

We expect our players to be on their best form and deliver some top performances whenever they step on the field in both semi-final games.