“I don’t think they were unfair” Ex- Juve man defends treatment of Dybala

Former Juventus man, Liam Brady, has supported the club after they decided against renewing the contract of Paulo Dybala for another term.

The attacker has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2015 and he has been a major part of the club’s success since that time.

However, he has become injury-prone, and the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic to become the centrepiece of their project from now on.

They still tried to keep him on a new deal, but an agreement with his entourage couldn’t be found and the former Palermo man will now leave the club.

Some fans and pundits think he has been treated unfairly, partly because they reportedly withdrew an initial agreement with him, but Brady doesn’t agree they have been dishonest to the player.

He said via Calciomercato: “Dybala had a chance to sign a few months ago, I never. I understand Juve, they have a project for a new team and I don’t think they were unfair with Dybala.”

Dybala’s departure from the club is an emotional one because he is one of the crowd’s favourites and has developed a good bond with them.

The club has to make decisions that are in its best interest, but fans mostly just want to keep the players they like and will need some time to find a new hero.