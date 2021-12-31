“I don’t understand” Sabatini faults Juventus for not signing Serie A veteran

Former Italian footballer, Walter Sabatini insists the smart thing Juve could have done was to sign Edin Dzeko when Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

The Bosnian has become one of the best strikers in Serie A in recent seasons and consistently performs well.

He moved to Inter Milan as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who had joined Chelsea and has made them title favourites.

The former Manchester City man has been linked with a move to Juve before now, but it never materialised.

Sabatini expected the Bianconeri to push to sign him when they sold Ronaldo and cannot believe they missed that chance.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t understand why Juve didn’t take Dzeko after the farewell Ronaldo. With a trident Dybala-Dzeko-Chiesa the bianconeri would have many more points and more goals and certainly Inter would have several fewer.”

Juve FC Says

Dzeko has been a proven goal-scorer at all his clubs and could have helped Juve with our current poor form in attack.

However, we cannot cry over spilt milk after choosing to sign much younger players.

The likes of Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge have the potential to solve that problem and probably just need more time to achieve that.

Dzeko could help Inter retain the Scudetto this season, but our focus should be on getting better and climbing up the league table again.