Nicolas Gonzalez left Juventus to spend the current season on loan at Atletico Madrid and has made it clear that he wants to remain at the Spanish club beyond the end of the campaign. The attacker endured just one full season in Turin, an experience he did not enjoy, which is why he was keen to take the opportunity to move to Madrid when it arose.

Since joining Atletico, Gonzalez has found a more suitable environment and has featured regularly, becoming an important part of the squad. His performances have placed him in a strong position to potentially secure a permanent move once the season concludes, provided an agreement can be reached between the clubs. His integration into the team has been smooth, and his contribution on the pitch has strengthened his case to stay.

Positive impact under Simeone

Working under Diego Simeone has been a key factor in Gonzalez’s renewed confidence. The Atletico manager has shown trust in him, and that relationship has played an important role in his desire to remain at the club. Simeone’s appreciation of his qualities is viewed as a significant step towards making his stay in Madrid permanent.

However, nothing has been finalised, and Gonzalez understands that he must continue to prove his value during the remaining matches of the season. Atletico will assess his overall contribution before making a final decision, and consistent performances will be crucial in determining his future. While there is optimism, the situation remains open until a formal agreement is reached.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Desire to avoid a return to Turin

If Atletico decide against keeping him, Gonzalez would be required to return to Juventus and compete for his place once again. That scenario is one he would prefer to avoid, and he has now spoken openly about his ambitions, making his intentions clear.

Speaking via Il Bianconero, the attacker shared his hopes for the future and his determination to succeed in Madrid. He said, “Future? I don’t want to let go of this jersey; it will depend on me and the coach. I will work to achieve the goal of winning with this jersey.”