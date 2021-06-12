“I don’t want to play five or six matches per season” – Romero explains Juventus departure

In the summer of 2019, Juventus purchased the contract of Cristian Romero, who was a young defender trying to make a name for himself at Genoa.

Nonetheless, the Argentine is now set to leave the club on permanent basis without playing a single official match for the Old Lady.

The 23-year-old was loaned to Atalanta last season, and a spectacular campaign that saw him winning the award for the best Serie A defender, La Dea are expected to exercise their buy-option.

Whilst the Bianonceri fans are undoubtedly upset with the outcome, it seems that the player’s will had a large effect on the situation.

Romero is currently preparing for the Copa America with the Argentine national team, and has explained that he didn’t want to waste his season sitting at the Juventus bench, whilst also addressing his row with Leonardo Bonucci during the Coppa Italia final.

“Bonucci said I was mute? He’s right, I’m someone who doesn’t speak much. There was nothing to clarify. These are things that are born and die at the moment. He actually congratulated me for qualifying to the Champions League with Atalanta,” said the defender in an interview with Sportweek via Calciomercato.

“In the summer, before moving to Turin, I talked a lot with Dybala , who is an Argentine just like me. Then, in the retreat with Juve, I bonded above all with him, Danilo, Chiellini and Bentancur.

“But when I arrived to Bergamo, I immediately understood that the environment was very different from Juve. There are a lot of young people here, the locker room is made up of simple guys who make you feel immediately one of the group,” added the former Genoa man.

“Last summer, Juve changed their coach and I realized that it would be difficult for me to stay. I hoped for it, but there were many center backs, with big names like Bonucci, Chiellini and De Ligt.

“Therefore, I called my agent, and I told him that there’s no room for me here, let’s look elsewhere, as I don’t want to sit on the bench and waste a year of my career. I don’t want to play five or six matches per season. I’m young, I need to play in order to grow. Juve is Juve, but I don’t want to stay on the bench.

“Would I be happy to stay at Atalanta? Sure! I wait for President Percassi to tell me: ‘Romero, you are ours’. In the past, other teams were also looking for me, but when I heard about Atalanta I immediately said yes.”