Although Max Allegri is often criticized for overlooking youngsters, the Juventus tactician found himself a new pupil last season in Fabio Miretti.

The 18-year-old took advantage of an injury crisis to cement himself a starting berth with the first team late in the campaign.

The teenager’s impressive displays could warrant him a permanent promotion to Allegri’s squad next season, despite a tough competition for a place with the likes of Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella.

On the back of his breakthrough season, the young midfielder isn’t afraid of dreaming big, and has set some high objectives for himself.

In a recent interview, Miretti spoke about his extraordinary season, which saw him featuring for three different Bianconeri squads as well the Italian national team.

“It was an exciting season. I took part in three different squads at Juventus, Under 23, Under 19 and the senior side,” he told Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“I would say the season was worth a grade of 10. Making my debut in the Champions League at the Stadium was incredible.

“I would also like to win with the Italian national team jersey. At Juventus I’d like to win the Champions League. I already played in the competition, now I dream of the trophy.”

It’s worth noting that Miretti’s season isn’t over just yet, as he’s now a part with the Italy U-19 squad which is participating in the European Championship.