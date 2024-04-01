Juventus youngster Nikola Sekulov describes his Serie A debut as a dream come true after making an appearance against Lazio.

The 22-year-old has been at the club since 2016 and is currently a regular feature for the Next Gen.

The winger finally took the field for the senior squad during the final stretch of Saturday’s clash in the Italian capital.

Sadly for Sekulov, he was one of the culprits in Lazio’s last-minute winner as he failed to track Adam Marusic who nodded home the winner.

Nevertheless, the youngster still cherished the moment, revealing his pride and enchantment with his Serie A debut.

“Eight years ago I started this journey with the Juventus shirt,” wrote the Italian in his Instagram post.

“Yesterday, finally, I realized the dream of making my debut in Serie A with this glorious club. It was a long journey full of sacrifices, but every drop of sweat was worth it.

“From the first day with this jersey, I worked hard and dreamed of this moment.

“Looking back, I see every training, every victory and every challenge that made me stronger and more determined.

This jersey is my symbol of passion, dedication and perseverance.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me along the way. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to reach other goals. Forza Juve!”.

Sekulov’s campaign started with a loan spell at Cremonese, but he only made a single appearance in Serie B.

Therefore, his stint was cut short in January. He rejoined the Juventus Next Gen ranks and has been playing a vital part in the team’s revival.