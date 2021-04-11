“I expect it to be a hard-fought, entertaining match” Ballardini backs his team to battle hard against Juventus

Davide Ballardini is confident that his Genoa side will give Juventus a run for their money when both teams meet later today.

The Bianconeri will continue their quest to end this season on the most positive note after beating Napoli in midweek.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has seen inconsistency deny them the chance to win a tenth consecutive Serie A title and they now have to fight for a place in the top four.

They have already faced Genoa twice this season and were forced into extra time in the Coppa Italia when both teams met earlier.

Benevento and Torino are two of several unfancied sides who have taken points off Juventus in this campaign and Ballardini backs his side to give the champions a tough game.

He admits that getting something from a game against Juve will need them to have “stamina, pace and focus”, but insists that he expects a great performance from his team.

Speaking about the Coppa Italia game ahead of today’s match, via Football Italia, he said: “That match told me that I had capable lads throughout the squad and not just in the first-choice XI. Tomorrow is a very different game, with strong motivation all round, and I expect it to be a hard-fought, entertaining match.

“Juve are accustomed to having a lot of games in a short space of time, so rather than fatigue, they are bound to feel revitalised and confident after beating Napoli on Wednesday. However, I remain convinced we’ll have a great performance.”