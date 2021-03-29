“I expect the authorities to apply an appropriate sanction” Former ref says Ronaldo deserves a ban

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in some controversy in Portugal’s match against Serbia after he had a goal cleared off the line and subsequently not awarded to him.

The Juve striker is one of the world’s highest goal scorers in the history of football and he was looking to add to his Portugal tally of 102 goals in that game.

In a world where VAR and Goal Line technology defines the game, the attacker would have expected to be awarded the goal because the ball had clearly crossed the line when watched on replay.

It wasn’t given and the referee cautioned him after appearing to confront the linesman.

After the game, he threw away his captain’s armband in protest for being denied what was a certain goal.

He got away with that reaction, but former FIFA referee, Keith Hackett says the attacker got away with too much.

He admitted that the organisers of the world cup qualifiers should have ensured the right technology was in all the stadiums, but Ronaldo should be punished for his reaction to the referee’s decision.

He writes in his column on Caughtoffside: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction was clearly an act of passion but was over the top and unacceptable in the modern game.

I expect the authorities to apply an appropriate sanction, but given the circumstances, they might reduce the length of the ban.”