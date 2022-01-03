“I fear that next year…” Capello says Juventus’ target could leave Serie A

Fabio Capello believes Dusan Vlahovic has developed enough to join a top club amidst interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri want to make the Serbian their squad member as he continues to bang in the goals for Fiorentina.

There is a lot of competition for his signature from top European clubs, including Manchester City and Tottenham.

The Bianconeri know it is difficult to land him and former England manager, Capello, expects it to be tough to keep him in Serie A.

Ideally, a move to Juve would suit him because he would face the same defences he has dominated so far, but Capello is afraid a club abroad would win the race for his signature.

He tells La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.it: “ He is already ready. He has the energy and nastiness of a champion. I fear that next year we could see him in richer leagues than ours.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has become the latest poster boy of Serie A after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He would be a fitting replacement for the Portuguese star at Juve, but that idea is not enough to sign him.

Even the intent from the Bianconeri to add him to their books isn’t enough because several clubs have the same determination.

More than anything else, money will play a major role in Vlahovic’s next move.

This means Juve needs to be prepared to financially outcompete his other suitors around the continent.