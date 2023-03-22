“I feel good in Turin” – Adrien Rabiot open to Juventus stay

After three largely underwhelming campaigns, Adrien Rabiot has improved by leaps and bounds since the start of the season, cementing himself as a true protagonist at the club.

But with every impressive performance, more concerns arise regarding his future in Turin, given that the midfielder is currently running on an expiring contract.

The Frenchman is already one of the club’s highest earners, collecting around 7 million euros per year in net wages, and is now requesting a pay rise.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might struggle in their attempts to keep hold of their star, especially amidst the current financial woes.

Nonetheless, Rabiot himself admits that he feels comfortable at Juventus as he enjoys a great rapport with everyone at the club.

The 27-year-old didn’t provide any certain updates regarding his future, but he remains open to all possibilities, including a contract renewal.

“For the moment, there’s no news about my future, but we’ll certainly talk soon,” said the World Cup finalist in his interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“In about two months, the season will be over and we’ll try to discuss it, but for now I’m calm. There’s the possibility of leaving, but also the chance of signing another contract with Juve.

“I feel good in Turin, I’m doing well at the club and enjoy a good relationship with the directors, my teammates and the coach.

“Allegri has also helped me in these two years, giving me a lot of confidence. For me, work is the basis of everything and for this reason Juventus is a different reality, compared to all the other clubs.

“I haven’t seen how the other Italian clubs operate, but I don’t think there are others like Juventus. I think all of this is important to feel good and therefore make the right choice for my future”.