“I feel important for the team” – Rabiot proclaims himself a stalwart for Juventus

This evening, Juventus will take on Maccabi Haifa on the fourth Matchday of the Champions League group stage. As we all know, the Bianconeri have no choice but to win away from home to maintain a shred of hope in reaching the knockout stages.

Last week, Adrien Rabiot was a protagonist in the victory over the Israeli side, as he broke his duck in an empathic fashion.

The Frenchman scored the opener following a lovely give-and-go with Angel Di Maria. And when the visitors were pushing for an equalizer, he pulled the plug on the revolt by heading home his team’s third.

So despite failing to fulfill his promise during his first three campaigns in Turin, the former PSG man feels that he’s an important player for Juventus.

Since his return from injury, Max Allegri has been repeatedly relying on his services, and the midfielder is hoping to help the team in rediscovering its form amidst the current crisis.

“Our goal must be to take three points from the home of Maccabi Haifa to continue our quest for qualification,” said Rabiot in his pre-match interview at the Allianz Stadium as quoted by the club’s official website. “There is a great desire on the part of all of us to do exactly that. We have been looking to each other to identify the problems and solve them. As a group we are training well but we must be able to produce what we do in training in the actual match.