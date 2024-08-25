Juventus coach Thiago Motta tackled several topics during his pre-match conference on the eve of the Hellas Verona trip.
The Bianconeri prevailed in the first contest of the season against Como but will now face their first test away from home, as they take on the Gialloblu who smashed Napoli by three unanswered goals last week.
The Italo-Brazilian coach insists his men have kept their feet on the ground to come away with a positive result
“The team is doing very well, they have had a good week in training, keeping their feet on the ground after the first match of the season,” said Motta in his presser via the club’s official website.
“Tomorrow, we face a team that is doing well, after the victory over Napoli who is a candidate for the Scudetto.
“Verona battles, plays, fights, counterattacks, they know what they want to do on the pitch: every match is a different story,
“The victory over Como was worth three points. But now we think about the next game, which will be complicated like all those in Serie A.”
The former Bologna coach admits he feels lucky to be at an ambitious and well-organized club like Juventus, especially following the recent acquisitions on the market.
“We are also working very well on the market to create a competitive team, my players have different characteristics and they are all useful to the team.
“I feel like a lucky coach. For example, Mbangula can give a lot both on the left and on the right. Kalulu has also fitted in very well in the group and can cover various defensive roles.
“I am happy, I wake up in the morning to come here. I have an enthusiastic staff, a group of guys who have an enormous desire to improve: I feel privileged.”
Motta reveals Danilo’s condition will be evaluated while Arek Milik, Khephren Thuram Tim Weah and Vasilije Adzic remain out.
“Danilo didn’t train yesterday, due to a knock. Today, we’ll evaluate his condition. Arek is not yet with the group, he hasn’t recovered yet, and Weah, Thuram and Adzic are not available either,”
The Juventus coach heaped praise on his young right-back Nicolo Savona.
“I like everything about him, especially his commitment, as those around him have noted. He is attentive, smart, he has the desire.
“The promotion is his merit but also of those who worked with him in the youth sector.”
Federico Gatti wore the armband last week, but Motta hinted we could see a different captain tomorrow.
“The captain must have a fundamental role, he must convey on the pitch, to the fans and in the locker room what we want to do.
“We have many players who can fill this role, tomorrow we’ll see.”
