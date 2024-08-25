Juventus coach Thiago Motta tackled several topics during his pre-match conference on the eve of the Hellas Verona trip.

The Bianconeri prevailed in the first contest of the season against Como but will now face their first test away from home, as they take on the Gialloblu who smashed Napoli by three unanswered goals last week.

The Italo-Brazilian coach insists his men have kept their feet on the ground to come away with a positive result

“The team is doing very well, they have had a good week in training, keeping their feet on the ground after the first match of the season,” said Motta in his presser via the club’s official website.

“Tomorrow, we face a team that is doing well, after the victory over Napoli who is a candidate for the Scudetto.

“Verona battles, plays, fights, counterattacks, they know what they want to do on the pitch: every match is a different story,

“The victory over Como was worth three points. But now we think about the next game, which will be complicated like all those in Serie A.”

The former Bologna coach admits he feels lucky to be at an ambitious and well-organized club like Juventus, especially following the recent acquisitions on the market.