“I felt the pressure every day” – Bernardeschi on the difference between Juve and Fiorentina

After five campaigns in Turin filled with ups and downs, Federico Bernardeschi left Juventus as a free agent following the expiry of his contract last summer.

The Euro 2020 winner started a new chapter in his playing career away from home after signing for Toronto FC alongside his compatriots Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito.

The winger has been an instant hit in Major League Soccer, finding the back of net on a regular basis.

The 28-year-old says that he had several proposals last summer, however, things went smoothly with Toronto, and the parties reached an agreement swiftly.

“I spoke to many teams, but with Toronto it immediately went through,” said the Italian in an interview with Telelatino via Corriere dello Sport.

I think MLS has a great future, there are big projects, not only here in Toronto, but for the entire championship ”

On another note, the winger talks about his experience at Juventus and how it differs from his earlier stint at Fiorentina, back when he cemented himself as one of the top prospects in Serie A.

Bernardeschi revealed that he was enjoying his football in Florence, but immediately felt the pressure after joining the Bianconeri back in 2017.

“At Juventus, I felt the pressure every day during the first six months, the impact was very different from the world I came from, and for me it was really difficult.

“Fiorentina? At the age of twenty I was a starter in Serie A and I spent three good years in Florence, I felt like myself. I was playing and having fun, I was fine both physically and mentally ”.