On Sunday evening, Juventus hosted Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match ended a 1-1 draw with Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez on the scoresheet.
The balanced affair started on an exciting note but the two sides eventually opted for a more cautious approach as the match progressed.
With Manuel Locatelli dealing with a rib fracture, Max Allegri decided to hand a starting berth to Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.
The 23-year-old had earned a brief cameo in the previous round against Cagliari, but he made his full debut for the club in the Derby d’Italia.
The Juventus youth product revealed he only found out he was starting the match earlier in the day. The midfielder also explained the tactical role he was entrusted with.
“I only found out I was starting this morning, but I worked hard to prepare for these moments so I felt ready,” said the Italian in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website.
“Mister Allegri asked me to work in the non-possession phase to block Inter’s two strikers and when we had the ball to look for space to free myself. Though, I only managed to touch fewer balls than expected.”
Nicolussi Caviglia described Andrea Barzagli (present in the DAZN studios) as a role model along with some of the current senior members of the Juventus squad.
“Andrea Barzagli was an example for me in practice. Watching the way he trained was a special experience.
“Now, in the group, we have Danilo and Rabiot, but in general, everyone has a great attitude and an excellent approach.
“In terms of technical characteristics, I can play various roles. Today, I played as a deep-lying playmaker in a three-man midfield, but I can also play as a box-to-box midfielder or possibly in a double pivot.
“I wasn’t able to have the opportunity to shoot on goal, which is one of the strong points in my game. So I hope to be able to showcase this trait in the upcoming matches.”
No Comments