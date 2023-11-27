On Sunday evening, Juventus hosted Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match ended a 1-1 draw with Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez on the scoresheet.

The balanced affair started on an exciting note but the two sides eventually opted for a more cautious approach as the match progressed.

With Manuel Locatelli dealing with a rib fracture, Max Allegri decided to hand a starting berth to Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The 23-year-old had earned a brief cameo in the previous round against Cagliari, but he made his full debut for the club in the Derby d’Italia.

The Juventus youth product revealed he only found out he was starting the match earlier in the day. The midfielder also explained the tactical role he was entrusted with.