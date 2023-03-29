“I had a period” – Vlahovic ready to redeem himself at Juventus

Since the start of the campaign, the performances of Dusan Vlahovic have sparked a major debate amongst fans and observers alike.

On one hand, the Serbian remains the Old Lady’s top scorer this season despite missing a significant chunk of the action. But on the other hand, he hasn’t been quite the same devastating bomber who once terrorized Serie A defense during his time at Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old put his difficulties behind him while on international duty, showcasing his eye for goal while leading Serbia towards two victories in their first two outings in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. He scored a goal against Lithuania last Friday, and come off the bench to complete a personal brace versus Montenegro.

Thus, Vlahovic now returns to Juventus after regaining his self-confidence. While he admits he recent woes, he now feels ready to open a more prosperous chapter.

“The match was very difficult, as we expected, we knew that Montenegro are excellent opponents and that they could create difficulties for us on their pitch,” said the striker in an interview with the Serbian media via Calciomercato.

“We are very happy with the win which closed this mini-cycle with two victories and six points .

“Now I want to return to Serie A and continue in the same way at Juventus. I had a bad period, but now everything is fine.”