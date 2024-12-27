Moise Kean endured a challenging spell at Juventus last season, failing to score a single goal for the Bianconeri. Consequently, the club decided to offload him to Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, bringing his second stint at the Allianz Stadium to an end.

Fiorentina quickly snapped up the striker, and the move has proven to be a resounding success. Kean has revitalised his career in Florence, where he leads La Viola’s scoring chart with 10 league goals. This tally also makes him the third-highest scorer in Serie A, highlighting his resurgence and impact at his new club.

Kean has embraced this fresh start with determination, making the most of the opportunities presented to him in Florence. Reflecting on his struggles at Juventus, he candidly admitted that his final year in Turin was a difficult period, both physically and mentally. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Kean described how his move to Fiorentina has transformed his career and reignited his passion for the game.

“In Turin, I had fallen into darkness. In Florence, I saw the stars again,” Kean said. “Last year, injuries weighed heavily and affected me. I missed out on so many great opportunities, including the chance to go to Atletico Madrid. It was a difficult year, especially from a mental point of view. Florence made me reborn.

“I chose it because it resembles me; it is ambitious like me. It is also because of the pride its people have for their colors. Florence is warm and passionate and has had, in its history, great strikers. Vlahovic encouraged me.”

Kean’s statement sheds light on the emotional toll his struggles at Juventus took on him, as well as the rejuvenation he has experienced at Fiorentina. While his second spell in Turin was undoubtedly disappointing, it is heartening to see him thriving once again and making significant contributions to his new team.

Once a highly promising talent at Juventus, Kean’s resurgence in Florence demonstrates his resilience and potential. The striker’s story is a testament to the power of a fresh start, and fans of La Viola can undoubtedly take pride in his remarkable turnaround.