Antonio Conte was widely expected to leave Napoli and return to Juventus this summer following his success in winning the Serie A title. His name had been consistently linked with the Bianconeri, particularly after the departure of Thiago Motta and the appointment of Igor Tudor.

Tudor managed to guide Juventus into the top four, securing a return to the Champions League. However, reports indicated that the club hierarchy had not intended to retain him beyond the current season. They had instead prioritised bringing Conte back to Turin and made efforts to make that a reality.

For a time, Napoli were concerned that Conte might ask to be released from his contract in order to take the reins at Juventus. Speculation continued to grow until it became clear that the move would not materialise and that Tudor would remain in charge.

Conte clears the air over Juventus rumours

Despite the widespread reports and expectations, Conte has now publicly denied ever having an agreement in place with Juventus. He addressed the matter directly, insisting there was no truth to the claims.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Conte stated: “No, absolutely not, I had no agreement with Juventus and I categorically refused.”

When asked whether his decision would affect his relationship with the Turin-based club, he added: “Only stupid people can go after these things. Having said that, for me Juventus is, was and always will be Juventus, is that clear? So no one, as I said, even with Lecce, will ever be able to undermine my feelings towards this Club… towards my history.”

Getty Images

Focus turns to supporting Tudor at the helm

Conte’s decision not to return means Juventus will continue with Tudor on the bench for the upcoming season. While some supporters may have preferred a reunion with the former title-winning manager, it is now essential for the club to offer full backing to Tudor.

He earned Champions League qualification under challenging circumstances, and Juventus must now provide him with the tools and support necessary to build on that success and remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.