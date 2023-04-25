“I have a two-year contract” Allegri discusses his Juventus future

Juventus manager has spoken about his future at the club and maintains he wants to finish his contract.

Juve brought him back to the club last season after he left in 2019 despite a very successful five-year period.

Allegri hasn’t won a trophy since he returned and his team is inconsistent, which has led to calls for him to be sacked occasionally.

The Bianconeri continue to back him, but he must prove his worth to stay in the job.

A manager’s job is as secure as his team’s last result and Allegri knows this, but he expects to remain the manager of the side next season.

He says via Football Italia:

“I have a two-year contract, I am privileged to work at Juventus. To work seven years here is for few people. Then in life there are difficult moments when things don’t go well, you have to face them with broad shoulders and serenity and have clear ideas when planning the future.

“I’m a corporatist when I’m part of a club, I also have a responsibility to add value to the players and not just technique. We must think about finishing the league and the cups well.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a fine manager for us and the gaffer will bring success back to the Allianz Stadium soon.

We have given him fine talent to manage and some need time to get back to form and become top players again.