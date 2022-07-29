Gleison Bremer has only been a Juventus player for over a week and he played in their game against Barcelona.

The defender joined the Bianconeri after Matthijs de Ligt left them for Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian was the best centre-back in Serie A last season and he was expected to join a big club.

That is because he held his own against top opponents in the Italian top flight.

However, he has just revealed that his game against Barca was the toughest he has played and it gives a glimpse of the type of opponents he would face at this level, but he is learning.

“I had never played a game like that against Barcelona, even if it was a friendly. Juve always wants to win, it was wonderful,” Bremer said as quoted by Football Italia.

“I only had a few training sessions, so it was an important test. I have already started to improve and learn the movements of the defence.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has joined the biggest club of his career so far and he will certainly improve if he is to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

He knows this, and he is young enough to make changes to his game and become better.