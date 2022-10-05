“I have always qualified” Allegri discusses Juventus chances of making the next round

Max Allegri admits he is in a different situation in the Champions League this season even though he has always qualified for the next round of the competition.

The Bianconeri have lost their opening two games in it, and they are behind PSG and Benfica on the group standings now.

It means they must beat Maccabi Haifa in their next two matches to stand a chance of making the next round of the competition.

Allegri understands the situation of things with his team, and he tells reporters via Calciomercato:

“I have always qualified in the Champions League and have never started so badly, but the first year with Juventus we had a big risk. Tomorrow we have to put a brick, then we’ll see later. PSg already qualified? next two games and for now the most important is the next “

Juve FC Says

Whatever Allegri thinks of the current situation, we simply must make the next round of the Champions League.

It would be embarrassing for us to drop to the Europa League, especially if we would not win it.

We still have time. The goal is to target three wins and a draw from our remaining four matches and hope one of PSG and Benfica drops points when they face each other twice.