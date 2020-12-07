“I have no doubts, he will become a great coach” Former Arsenal star backs Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo followed in the footsteps of the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola to become the latest player turned manager this season.

The former Italy international had no prior managerial experience before the Bianconeri took a chance on him to hire him as their manager.

He has just become the first manager not to lose any of his first 10 career league games in the Italian top flight.

The Bianconeri hope that he will become one of the best managers in the world, and help lead their team to success as the likes of Guardiola did at Barcelona and Zidane at Real Madrid.

His appointment as the manager of Juve came as a surprise to some, who believed that he didn’t have the right experience for such a top job.

However, former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas claims that he isn’t surprised that he was handed the job and he backed him to become a success because of the successful playing career that he had.

He said to Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia when asked if Pirlo’s appointment surprised him: “Not at all, life is made by opportunities and one has to take them. [Pep] Guardiola, [Zizou] Zidane and [Mikel] Arteta are doing well despite not having had much experience when they begun. Pirlo was a genius onto the pitch and he was coached by top managers like [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Marcello] Lippi and [Antonio] Conte. I have no doubts, he will become a great coach.”