“I have to make a choice” – Allegri has a dilemma as Dybala and Chiesa return to the fold

In the last few weeks of 2021, Massimiliano Allegri had to improvise upfront as his two biggest stars were out with injuries.

Luckily for Juventus, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala are healthy once more and ready to make their return when the Old Lady hosts Napoli on Thursday night (that is if the match doesn’t get postponed of course).

On Wednesday, the tactician held his customary pre-match press conference, and as always, he ended up revealing some of his choices for the starting lineup, while keeping others to himself.

It appears that the Livorno native is torn between Dybala and Chiesa. But with the two players both returning from recent knocks, neither is expected to play for the whole 90 minutes.

“Chiesa is doing really well, but I have to make a choice on who to play in front. Chiesa and Dybala are both back from injury, so they could alternate. Either one plays or the other.” said Allegri as reported by ilBianconero.

The former Milan manager also discussed his choices in the middle of the park, and Manuel Locatelli appears to be the only certainty for a starting berth.

“In midfield, Locatelli plays in the center. Two will play between Rabiot, McKennie and Bentancur.”