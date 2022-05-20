“I have to tell the truth” Atletico Madrid’s president discusses Morata’s future

The president of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has spoken about the future of Alvaro Morata, and he admits he doesn’t know if Juventus will sign the striker permanently.

Morata has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium in the last two seasons, and he remains one of Juve’s key players.

The Bianconeri secured an agreement that will allow them to sign him permanently for 35m euros before he moved to the club on loan.

They are now baulking at paying that price, which means there is every chance the attacker will return to Spain.

There has been so much speculation about his next career move. When asked about it, Cerezo said, via Corriere Dello Sport:

“With Morata I have to tell the truth that I don’t know, he is our player, but I don’t know what will happen, if Juve will keep him or not. We do not know.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is probably just focusing on finishing this season before they think about signings.

But Morata has been a key member of our team, and it makes sense to keep the Spaniard unless the club intends to sign another striker.

Losing Paulo Dybala and the former Chelsea man in the same transfer window will affect our dressing room.