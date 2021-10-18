“I haven’t seen any improvement” Journalist questions Allegri’s work at Juventus

The Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, has questioned Massimiliano Allegri’s work at Juventus following his return to Turin this season.

He watched as the Bianconeri struggled despite earning a 1-0 win against AS Roma yesterday.

That victory was their fourth consecutive win in the league, but Sconcerti doubts if football fans will celebrate them for the achievement because of how they have gone about it.

He insists the match wasn’t a good one and wonders how Allegri sets his team up for big matches.

Juve did little to trouble AS Roma’s goal apart from the goal and the journalist insists the Bianconeri of the last ten years hasn’t delivered impressive performances despite almost always winning trophies.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Honestly, I didn’t see a good match. The question I ask myself is where Allegri plans to go with this type of game. Have you seen a shot on goal by Juve, apart from the goal? I don’t know if the public can applaud this team despite the four victories.

“If I have to think about Juve in the last ten years, we are at an unsatisfactory level. This also applies to Roma, which must learn to manage the strikers. Juve cannot continue not to be Juve, they have rights but also duties. I have much more faith in Allegri than in the players, this is precisely the limit of Juve.

“I haven’t seen any improvement in any of the last few games. Then it should be noted that Juve, even with these four victories, did not recover points on the first ones. Caesar must do Caesar otherwise he becomes something else.

“Juve is Cesare. As for Roma, they are certainly a different team than Fonseca’s Roma, but they must learn to manage matches. “

After starting the season poorly, the Bianconeri would be happy with the several 1-0 wins they have gotten recently.

There is the need to play beautiful football, but it is the three points that always counts and Allegri knows how to get them.