Dejan Kulusevski has shed light on his final months with Juventus before his move to Tottenham at the beginning of 2022.

The Swede had joined Juventus from Atalanta in 2020 following a successful loan spell at Parma.

Juve signed him as one of the highest-rated youngsters in Italian football, and he enjoyed his first season with them under Andrea Pirlo.

Kulusevski had numerous standout performances, but the situation changed when Max Allegri took over as the club’s manager, and he struggled to secure sufficient playing time.

Ultimately, Juventus deemed him not suitable for their team and subsequently transferred him to Tottenham after an initial loan spell at the Premier League club.

He has been an important player for them and recently revisited his life at Juve. The attacker said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I hadn’t started a match for six months. You feel terrible, because you gave your life to play, training harder, and you end up seeing adapted players in your role . I honestly felt embarrassed, even useless. Some people started saying I wasn’t good enough, that I was too slow. And I felt impressed. It’s normal, human. When you start to believe it, that’s really the devil “

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski did not suit the style of play Allegri wanted at the club, and his departure from the Allianz Stadium was a win-win for both parties.