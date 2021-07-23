I hope Dragusin doesn’t follow the rumours because he’s both staying and leaving Juventus apparently (Opinion)

Radu Dragusin is just 19 years-old, but his name is up there amongst those most talked about this summer, and those reports hold as much consistency as Donald Trump.

The Romanian defender is highly rated in Europe, despite enjoying limited first-team minutes, and there is believed to be a number of clubs keen on his signature.

While I don’t doubt the above is true, there has been a number of stories going out in recent weeks surrounding his decisions, and Juventus’s willingness to sell or keep him, and very rarely do more than one match up.

We’ve read that the Old Lady are willing to offload others in order to promote his role within the first-team, we’ve also heard that he will be the make-weight in a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, but we also know that the young future star recently signed a new contract to tie him to the club until 2025.

Today I’m reading in CalcioMercato that the player himself has his bags packed(theoretically I imagine) and ready to go as he awaits a new club to match Juve’s asking price, which I’m assuming he would laugh at the thought.

I can’t imagine to believe how so many differing stories would all emerge inside such a short space in time, but this week his agent Florin Manea told TuttoJuve did move to pour water on claims that he was a part of negotiations with Sassuolo for Locatelli, at least ruling out any knowledge of such a possibility at present.

Young players could do well without getting caught up in the madness of the rumour mill, although it is mot definitely easier said than done, especially in the era of social media.

Do we believe it would be easy for young players to get distracted by the rumours and lose focus on the job in hand? How can clubs protect their future stars from the media stirs?

Patrick