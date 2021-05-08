“I hope he doesn’t perform like he can” – Juventus star on Ibrahimovic’s threat

Even though Juve’s encounter against Milan will be a decisive battle played between two old rivals, the clash will witness some amicable meetings between friends and compatriots.

As a young Swedish kid from Eastern European origins, Dejan Kulusevski undoubtedly considered Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be an idol while growing up.

Luckily for the Juventus star, he eventually had the opportunity to play side by side with the legendary striker who recently returned to the Swedish national team after previously retiring from international duty.

The two men will be set to meet on the field when Juventus take on the Rossoneri on Sunday night, and the young winger will be hoping that his friend and international teammate doesn’t showcase his best football on the night.

“We prepared well for this game,” he told Sky Sport as translated by Football Italia. “We had the whole week to do it. We are calm, there are still two days.

“I love Zlatan very much, but I hope he doesn’t perform like he can.”

The former Atalanta man said he already knew that his first year with his new club won’t be an easy one.

“I knew that the first year would have been difficult, but if it had been all smooth sailing, it wouldn’t have been fun, and I have no regrets.

“I played in different positions, in some games I did better and in others worse, but the hunger is always the same.”

The 21-year-old has so far contributed in four goals and a lone assist in his 31 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady.