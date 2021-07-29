“I hope Kaio Jorge stays until December” – Santos coach wants to keep Juventus target

In the last few days, Juventus have suddenly emerged as the favorites to land Kaio Jorge, after apparently agreeing terms with the player’s entourage.

The 19-year-old striker was heavily linked with a transfer to Milan – with Benfica also being mentioned as a possible destination – but the Old Lady is now in the lead.

Massimiliano Allegri wishes to have a fourth striker in his squad – alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata – and the Brazilian youngster seems to fit the bill.

However, the Bianconeri are yet to reach a conclusive agreement with the player’s club, Santos, who are hoping to make some profit from their talented starlet.

Kaio’s contract will expire in December, meaning that Juventus can sign him for free at the start of next year, but they’re also willing to pay a small fee to bring him to Turin this summer.

However, Santos manager, Fernando Diniz, is still hoping to maintain the services of the youngster until the end of his contract.

“Juve’s interest ? I don’t like talking about the transfer market, and I won’t talk about possible substitutes,” said the Brazilian coach following his team’s victory in the Brazilian cup on Wednesday night, according to JuveNews.

“We also played well without him, but I hope Kaio Jorge stays until December. He told me he would like to leave from the front door, with a reward for Santos. Until then, I will be playing him.”