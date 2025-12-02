Juventus face a challenging period following the injury to Dusan Vlahovic, who could be unavailable for up to two months. His absence places significant responsibility on Lois Openda and Jonathan David, both of whom arrived in the summer and were expected to play major roles in the team’s attacking development. The club had even considered offloading DV9 during the last transfer window, believing that David possessed the qualities needed to replace him. However, the Canadian has struggled for form, a situation that enabled Vlahovic to reclaim his status as first choice under successive managers.

Rising Expectations for Openda and David

Luciano Spalletti showed immediate confidence in Vlahovic upon his arrival, keeping David on the bench. Yet the current circumstances mean that both Openda and David must now shoulder the responsibility of leading the line. With Vlahovic sidelined, the focus turns to whether the pair can deliver the goals needed to keep Juventus competitive. Their opportunity has arrived, and supporters are keen to see how the attacking duo respond during this crucial period.

Juventus cannot afford a significant drop in attacking output. Goals will be essential if they are to maintain their ambitions of winning trophies or even finishing the season strongly. The present situation highlights the need for depth and reliability in forward positions, and it places Openda and David under pressure to demonstrate their worth. Their performances in the coming weeks will likely play a decisive role in shaping Juventus’ trajectory.

Concerns Over Goal Scoring and Pavan’s Assessment

Analysts have echoed the concern surrounding the team’s ability to cope without Vlahovic. As cited by Tuttojuve, Massimo Pavan remarked, “Vlahovic’s absence is a huge blow, but in the summer some people said he should be sold, so… now we will do without him, and if he is out for a long time and David and Openda do not start scoring, in a month we will have to think about someone to bring in. I hope David and Openda wake up, or that they wake up.”

His comments underline both the scale of the challenge and the expectations placed on the duo. Juventus now await their response at a moment when consistent goal scoring has become more important than ever.