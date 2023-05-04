“I hope to continue like this” Vlahovic wants more goals after ending drought

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is delighted to have ended his goal drought with a strike against Lecce last night and hopes the goals keep coming.

The Serbian striker has been one of the club’s main men this season, so his goal drought affected the team’s results even when they won some games.

The Bianconeri and their fans were worried about their big-money buy struggling to find the back of the net as they expected when he first moved to the club.

However, he returned among the goals yesterday as Juve ended their poor run of form to show they can get the desired results.

After the game, he said via Calciomercato:

“It was a very important win. We did a bad streak, then we are happy with these three points. Goals? I am very happy, I am it had been missing for a long time and I hope to continue like this. Now let’s see at the next game.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a key player for us and the striker has to keep scoring to make the investment in him worthwhile.

We have not had to rely on him because we have other strikers, but it is very important that Vlahovic scores the goals we need, especially at this business end of the season.