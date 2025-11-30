Juventus are left to sweat over the condition of Dusan Vlahovic, who had to leave the pitch prematurely against Cagliari after suffering an injury.

The Serbian overcame a slight physical issue that kept him on the bench against Bodo/Glimt in midweek to make himself available for Saturday’s contest.

As usual, Luciano Spalletti resorted to his services, favouring him over Jonathan David and Lois Openda. However, the 25-year-old’s outing only lasted half an hour, as he was forced to leave the match while looking absolutely dejected.

The team went on to win 2-1, but the striker’s injury blighted the occasion.

Dusan Vlahovic could be out for several months

While making his way to the touchline, Vlahovic could be seen telling members of the medical staff: “I hurt myself”.

At this stage, we still don’t have any official update from Juventus regarding the striker’s condition. However, all sources agree that the initial signs aren’t good.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the former Fiorentina star is highly unlikely to play again in 2025 after hurting his adductor.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Moreover, if tests detect a mid-grade or a high-grade lesion, he would remain on the sidelines for two to three months.

This is certainly a painful blow for Spalletti, as Vlahovic remains the club’s top goal-scorer this season, with six goals across all competitions.

To make matters even worse, David and Openda have been highly disappointing, even though they both scored in Norway on Tuesday.

Have Juventus thrown caution to the wind by starting Vlahovic?

While regret won’t change a thing, one could argue that Juventus and Spalletti should have heeded the warning signs by giving Vlahovic additional rest time.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with slight physical issues dating back to the back-to-back contests against Sporting Club and Torino before the international break. He also suffered muscle fatigue following Serbia’s World Cup qualifier against England.

Vlahovic also picked up a knock during the warm-ups against Bodo/Glimt, so perhaps bringing him back to the fold a few days later was a hasty decision in hindsight.