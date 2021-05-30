“I imagine that he will arrive with a great desire to do well” Rabiot discusses the return of Allegri

Adrien Rabiot is excited about playing under Max Allegri having joined Juventus in 2019 because he thought he would play under the Livorno-born gaffer.

Juve has reinstated Allegri, two years after swapping him for Maurizio Sarri.

They have had two managers since he left the club and none has brought the certainty that he gave them, even though Sarri won Serie A with the Bianconeri.

Rabiot signed for free from PSG in 2019 and had hoped to play for Allegri, but the manager was gone before his first season started.

The midfielder has now spoken about his latest manager ahead of a campaign that Juve will want to win Serie A again.

Speaking about Allegri’s return, he said the gaffer would have spent the last two seasons out of a job watching the game from the outside.

He also said that he expects him to return with a great desire to do even better in this second stint.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato: “Two years ago, I also signed because I knew he was on the bench.

“Allegri is a coach who has won a lot with Juve, reaching the Champions League final twice. And I think he took advantage of these two years to better observe the evolution of football. I imagine that he will arrive with a great desire to do well.”