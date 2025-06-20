Juventus players paid a visit to Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup match against Al Ain. However, it appears not all members of the Bianconeri squad were entirely enthusiastic about the experience.

With at least two American players in their ranks, Juventus has made deliberate efforts in recent years to increase its visibility and fan base in the United States. The visit aligned with those ambitions and would likely have taken place even if the club had not qualified for the Club World Cup. In that scenario, a pre-season tour of the United States, as in previous years, may well have been organised.

The team’s commanding performance against Al Ain has certainly enhanced their profile, and such publicity could help grow their appeal in a key global market. High-profile events such as a visit to the White House typically form part of a broader strategy to elevate the club’s international stature.

A Mixed Reception Among Players

For many individuals, especially those involved in international sport, the opportunity to meet the President of the United States is often regarded as a rare honour. However, not all players share the same enthusiasm. Juventus winger Timothy Weah, who is American, has expressed surprise and discomfort regarding the visit.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Weah explained:

“It was all a surprise, actually they told us we had to go and we didn’t have much choice. I was caught off guard, it was all a bit strange. When he started talking about politics and Iran and all that, I was just thinking: ‘man, I just want to play football’.”

Obligations Versus Personal Preferences

Weah’s comments suggest that the visit may not have been optional for players, highlighting the complex relationship between club obligations and personal beliefs. In such instances, professional athletes are often required to participate in events for the sake of team unity and organisational interests, even when they may feel personally conflicted.

Although Juventus’ visit was part of a broader public relations effort, it also serves as a reminder that not every player views such engagements through the same lens. While the club continues to pursue global recognition, it must also be mindful of the individual perspectives within its diverse squad.