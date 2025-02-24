Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic made his much-anticipated return to the starting lineup against Cagliari, marking his outing with a winning goal.

The 25-year-old was reduced to benchwarmer over the past few weeks with Randal Kolo Muani immediately asserting a starting berth. Nevertheless, Thiago Motta felt it was the appropriate time to bring back the Serbian, and it proved to be the right call.

Although it wasn’t the most dynamic display, his early goal was worth three important points, as it was the solitary strike of the contest held at the Sardegna Arena.

After the match, Vlahovic insisted that the most important thing was to earn the win rather than him scoring a goal.