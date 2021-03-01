“I know the lads believe it” Pirlo remains convinced about winning the Scudetto

Andrea Pirlo has refused to give up on winning Serie A this season despite Juventus’ recent draw against Verona leaving them 10 points off the top spot with a game in hand.

Unless the two Milan sides go on a poor run of form, it is now very likely that Juventus is fighting a lost cause.

The Bianconeri have to beat teams like Verona if they are serious about winning the title.

However, they have continued to drop valuable points in those games, but Pirlo says they just take it one game at a time.

The former midfielder insisted that they are not looking at the teams above them or those below them on the league table.

All they do is focus on themselves and play one fixture after the other until the end of the campaign.

He also added that his players still believe they can win the league title despite the recent setbacks and he is happy with that.

“We don’t look at who are above us, nor behind us, we concentrate on ourselves,” Pirlo said as quoted by Football Italia.

“The goal must remain the same, there are many games and as long as there’s room to recover, we will be there.

“The initial goal was to win them all, we know we lost a few points, but that concerns the past. We have to look to the future and the future is called Spezia.”

“I wouldn’t say we can chase the Scudetto if I didn’t know that the team thinks so too,” he continued.

“I know the lads believe it, they train well and want to go back to winning the title and this makes me feel comfortable.”