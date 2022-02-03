“I know this guy!” Chiesa finally meets Vlahovic

Federico Chiesa has been reunited with Juventus’ new signing Dusan Vlahovic after the Serbian completed his transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Chiesa and Vlahovic were developed at the Fiorentina academy and they both broke into their first team.

Chiesa left for Juve in 2020 before being joined at the Allianz Stadium by the Serbian last month.

Vlahovic has been training with the Juve first team since he completed his transfer, but he hasn’t met with Chiesa.

This is because the Euro 2020 winner hasn’t been around the team since he is nursing a long-term injury.

However, both players have finally met, and the club made sure it posted the clip on social media.

In a post on their Twitter account, Juve showed a limping Chiesa finding his new teammate and saying: “I know this guy!” before hugging him.

Juve FC Says

It is exciting to look forward to having these two attackers in our lineup in the not-so-distant future.

Chiesa was arguably our best attacker apart from Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Injuries have robbed him of playing time in this campaign. Hopefully, he would return to the pitch a much better player in the next campaign.

When he does, his partnership with Vlahovic will certainly propel us to new heights.