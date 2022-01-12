“I know what it means” Chiellini discusses Chiesa’s long-term injury

Giorgio Chiellini feels sorry for Juventus’ winger, Federico Chiesa after his recent season-ending injury.

The winger will spend the next few months on the sidelines after tearing his ACL.

It is a career-defining injury, but players have recovered from it before, including Chiellini who spent a lot of time on the treatment table before getting back to full fitness.

The defender says he could understand what his teammate is going through, but he backs the Fiorentina loanee to return to the squad as a much more mature player.

“I am sorry for Federico, I know what it means because I experienced the same thing two years ago,” the Juventus captain said via Football Italia.

“He can mature, become more man and come back stronger.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has become the latest Juve player that is unfortunate with injuries, but he will come back stronger.

ACL is one of the worst injuries a player can have, however, the likes of Chiellini have come back stronger from it and we expect Chiesa to also do so.

But we will miss him for the months that he would be gone, considering he is one of the most important players at the club.