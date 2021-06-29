“I learned a lot from them” – Kulusevski on playing with Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic

Although they are far from being best friends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are two of the greatest footballers of their generation.

Despite reaching the autumn of their careers, the two legends are still two of the strongest strikers in the world, and Calcio fans have enjoyed their presence in Serie A in the past few years.

As for Dejan Kulusevski, the young winger feels blessed to be able to play alongside both icons. The former Atalanta man is a teammate of Ronaldo at Juventus, whilst Zlatan’s return to the Swedish national team meant that he was able to share a locker room with the Rossoneri star as well.

Even though Ibra’s injury ruled him out of the tournament, Sweden have reached the round of 16 of Euro 2020 after topping their group, and are set to take on Ukraine on Tuesday night.

“Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic have two different personalities, but they have some things in common. They are two leaders who like to lead the group. I get along well with both of them,” said Kulusevski in an interview with Sportbladet via JuveNews. “I learned a lot from them also because I watch them closely and I ask many questions. It’s a blessing to see Zlatan in the national team recently. I’m happy that I got the opportunity to play with him,”