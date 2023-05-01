“I leave him at home” Allegri dispels rumours about Di Maria’s absence

There were rumours that Angel di Maria asked not to travel because he would not start Juventus’ match against Bologna, but Max Allegri has denied it.

When the squad was announced, most fans were surprised that Di Maria was missing and there was much speculation about the reasons.

However, Juve manager Allegri has cleared the air and insists the former PSG man was not fit enough to travel.

The manager has enjoyed working with the Argentinian for much of this season, so it was a surprise when Di Maria did not travel and Allegri said after the game via Football Italia:

“He had an ankle problem causing him pain.

“When someone is 50-50, I leave him at home. I need healthy players on the bench. Di Maria is an important player for us.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of our best players this season and we can understand why the fans want to always see him in the squad.

In his absence, we drew the game and some will argue we could have won if he was a part of the squad.

It is in the Europa League that Di Maria has been most effective for us and we hope he will continue to do well in the semi-final and help us overcome Sevilla.