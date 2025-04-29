Douglas Luiz is currently experiencing one of the most difficult periods of his career following his summer transfer to Juventus from Aston Villa. The midfielder had been in exceptional form at Villa, playing a vital role in helping the club secure qualification for the Champions League this season, and his performances attracted interest from several top European sides.

Rather than remain in the Premier League and join one of England’s elite clubs, Luiz chose to pursue a new challenge in Serie A, with Juventus investing significantly to bring him to Turin. However, his first season at the Allianz Stadium has been marked by injury setbacks and inconsistent form, which has understandably led to growing frustration among the Juventus fanbase.

Supporters had high hopes for Luiz, particularly as he was expected to form a strong midfield partnership with Teun Koopmeiners, but both players have struggled to live up to expectations. Despite his efforts to regain form and contribute meaningfully, the pressure has mounted, and Luiz has found himself the subject of criticism from fans. In response to one such accusation, Luiz addressed concerns directly and openly.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As quoted by Football Italia, Luiz stated, “I didn’t come here just to take pictures; nobody else did. I want things to be different. I came with a purpose, I listened to my heart when I signed. Now, I want you to answer me: why hasn’t a signing like me played two consecutive matches with this shirt?

“You can say whatever you want to the press later: ‘Douglas isn’t fit.’ Am I not fit? I did the entire pre-season and played every match.

“I had come off one of the best seasons of my career, one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Injuries held me back. True.

“But how long did I stay on the bench while I was fit? A lot. These injuries were not normal. I’ve never been injury-prone, but there are many reasons that could have caused this, which I’d rather not comment on. I will keep giving everything for this club, even though it’s hard sometimes. It’s not easy, but you can count on me.”

Luiz’s remarks reflect the frustration he feels over his limited role this season, but they also highlight his continued commitment to the club. While fans have every right to feel disappointed, patience will be required from both sides as the midfielder looks to overcome these early challenges and prove his worth at Juventus.